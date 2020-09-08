It wouldn’t be an unfair assessment if we say Rashmika is the luckiest star of Tollywood this year. She has given two back-to-back hits ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and ‘Bheeshma’. In contrast, the films of many stars are slated for release in theatres this year but they couldn’t due to COVID 19.

Call it coincidence or sheer luck, Rashmika’s films hit the theatres well before the pandemic hit the world. And that’s why she becomes the lucky star of Tollywood in 2020.

According to latest reports, Rashmika is in Hyderabad for special preparations for her upcoming film ‘Pushpa’. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead role. Rashmika, it is believed, is going full throttle in preparing for her scenes when shooting resumes. She is also busy doing rehearsals for a song that will also feature Allu Arjun and is believed to be a special attraction in ‘Pushpa’.

The Bengaluru lass is set to play a village girl opposite Bunny in the film. ‘Pushpa’ was supposed to go on floors in March but the lockdown has crashed all such plans. The regular shoot is set to resume very shortly, now that the central and state governments have relaxed the lockdown norms. The makers are going to resume the shoot with a song between Allu Arjun and Rashmika in a specially erected set in Hyderabad. The film is being directed by Sukumar and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Earlier, the duo, Allu Arjun and Sukumar gave blockbuster hits, Arya and Arya 2.