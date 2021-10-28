Netizens Reaction To Saami Saami Song From Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Oct 28, 2021, 13:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. Today, the makers of Pushpa have dropped a lyrical from the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie. The song has been released in many languages. Just look at the song in different languages.

After the release of the song, see how netizens are reacting. Here are the tweets.

 

