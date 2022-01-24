Rashmika Releases Priyamani's Bhamakalpam Teaser

100% Telugu OTT platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, will offer a feast of a thriller for audiences with their next web original film, Bhamakalapam, featuring Priyamani in the lead role (marking her Telugu OTT debut). This delicious home-cooked thriller, directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, will premiere on aha on February 11. Filmmaker Bharat Kamma, known for Dear Comrade, is the showrunner. Pushpa-fame actress Rashmika Mandanna unveiled the teaser of Bhamakalapam today.

The teaser is set amid an old apartment, revolving around a homemaker Anupama, notorious for her gossip and sneaking into matters of other households. She even justifies why it's great fun to know what's going on in people's lives. In the middle of a rainy night, the focus shifts to cold-blooded murder in the apartment. There's a lot of mystery surrounding the crime scene, with a few characters expressing their worry about something. From goons to guns and chases, it's apparent that an anxious Anupama is in some trouble and is a key link to the murder. Where does this lead her to?

Priyamani plays a housewife who runs a popular Youtube cookery channel and the initial glimpses of the pulsating thriller hint that she's packed a punch with her performance in Bhamakalapam. John Vijay, Pammi Sai and Sharanya Pradeep too essay important roles in the film. Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu of SVCC Digital (Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam) have bankrolled Bhamakalapam.

The makers had also released the film's first look poster and first glimpse recently that captured the imagination of audiences. Composer Justin Prabhakaran (known for Radhe Shyam, Dear Comrade) has scored the music, while Deepak Kumar has cranked the camera. Viplav is in charge of the edits.

Other recent releases on aha include Hey Jude, The American Dream, Lakshya, Senapathi, 3 Roses, Laabham, Manchi Rojuloachaie, Romantic, Most Eligible Bachelor, Anubhavinchu Raja, Sarkaar, Chef Mantra, Alludu Garu, and Christmas Thatha, to name a few. Telugu Indian Idol, the first-ever Indian Idol in South India, hosted by Sreerama Chandra, will be streaming on the platform soon.


