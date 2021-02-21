Rashmika To Perform For Badshah Album Song In Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Tonight

South Indian beauty Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after stars in the film industry. The actress is busy with a couple of projects. Recently, Rashmika gave green signal for her Bollywood debut. She is going to share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film, Mission Majnu. Another news is that she has also signed a film with another top Bollywood hero.

Now, the news is that Rashmika Mandanna is likely to perform for Badshah album song in Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. Speculations are doing the rounds that she will shake her leg on her new album song in Salman Khan's show.

It is all known knowledge that today we are going to witness the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is going to take place today. Let us wait and see who is going to win the most prestigious title.

On the career front, Rashmika will be seen in Karthi's Sultan and this is her first Tamil movie. On the other hand, she will also be seen as the female lead in Sukumar's Pushpa. For the first time, the actress is sharing screen space with Allu Arjun. A couple of days ago, Rashmika's Pogaru released and the film is doing absolutely well at the box office. Rashmika will also be seen in Adallu Meeku Joharlu, directed by Kishore Tirumala.