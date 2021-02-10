Rashmika Not Happy With Her Remuneration?

Sizzling actress Rashmika made a debut in Tollywood with the movie 'Chala' but she shot fame with 'Geetha Govindam' happened in 2018. It was a path-breaking movie in her career. Since then on, there's no turning back, she went on featured in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and the film did extremely well at the box office. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that she is one of the successful star in the entertainment industry. Looking at her fan following and working with A-listers in Telugu, Kannada.

People would assume that Rashmika would be charging some fancy amount as her remuneration. But, that's not true. Currently, Rashmika is busy with the movie promotions of Pogaru. When she was asked about her remuneration in a media interaction. She said it is just limited to the media reports and she does not get paid so much. She also stated that whenever the issue of Remuneration comes up, she is often compared to other female stars. Looks like Rashmika is not happy with her pay.

Rashmika's Pogaru is all set to hit the screens on February 19, 2021. The film is written and directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B. K. Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.