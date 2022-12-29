Rashmika Mandanna Trolled For Calling South Songs Item Numbers and Bollywood Romantic

Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction. She is the most popular star in the entertainment industry. Looks like Rashmika forgets the roots from where she came. She got into the limelight with her Kannada film Kirak Party. The film did well in Kannada. Later, Rashmika got a chance to feature in Telugu. She acted with Naga Shaurya in Chalo, her debut movie in Telugu.

Rashmika has become an established star in Telugu after back-to-back hits. Not long ago, she also made her debut in Hindi with Goodbye, which sank without a trace at the box office. Rashmika made some shocking comments against South Cinema songs.

She stated that Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. "For me, while growing up, romantic songs mean Bollywood romantic songs. In the south, we have all mass masala songs, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song (rrom Mission Majnu). I am so excited because it's so good and I'm waiting for you all to listen to it."

Rashmika will be sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in their upcoming film Mission Majnu. The film is set in the 1970s and is “inspired by real events,” as per the makers. The film will be released on Netflix on January 20, 2022.

Recently, Rashmika got banned from the Kannada film industry, as she wasn't tweet anything about Kantara when every other celeb was talking about the film. Now, she is making shocking comments on south films. She became a star with hard work and dedication, but South films gave her a life to remember for many years.

Rashmika is forgetting her own roots, thereby disappointing her fans and the audience. Probably, the next step could be for Tollywood to ban her for comments on south films.

