Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after stars in the South Indian film industry. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' heroine took to her Instagram to celebrate one year of her movie, Dear Comrade. The film got mixed reviews but as an actress, Rashmika Mandanna scored high on the acting scale. She impressed all and sundry with her strong acting skills and Dear Comrade became one of the most important movies in Rashmika's career.

Rashmika essayed the role of a professional cricketer in the movie, Dear Comrade. She shared a behind the scene video of her prepping up for the role. She said that anything is possible if you make up your mind. She further added that it will take time but it is possible.

She shared the video and captioned it as, "One Year of Dear Comrade... being a woman, being a fighter, being real, fight for what you love... Taking you through my journey of me from not knowing how to hold a cricket bat to having a kickass front-drive posture (at least ). Trust me when I say this, anything....ANYTHING is possible if you make up your mind. It’ll take time but it’s possible... you’ll get there.. just practice, have patience and a little bit of faith in yourself. Sending you guys power and love in a package!"

Here is the video, check it out.

Eshaangirri commented as, "Rashu super impressed with your progress...too good." Most of the fans got impressed with Rashmika Mandanna's video.

Dear Comrade - A romantic action drama, written and directed by Bharat Kamma, financed by Mythri Movie Makers and Yash Rangineni. Vijay Deverakonda acted as the male lead in the flick and it was dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie got released on 26th July 2019 in all four languages.

On the career front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the movie, Pushpa. Allu Arjun will be seen as the male lead and Sukumar is the captain of the ship. The 'Geetha Govindam' star is waiting for the release of her Tamil debut movie, Sultan. The flick features Karthi and Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame is the director of the movie. Produced by SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Vivek and Mervin scored music for the flick.