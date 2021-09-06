Rashmika Mandanna Launches Maha Samudram Second Single Cheppake Cheppake

Promotions are in full swing for Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer intense love and action drama Maha Samudram which is gearing up for theatrical release on October 14th for Dussehra. Director Ajay Bhupathi has opted to a unique story that will have unpredictable screenplay like his first film RX 100.

Chetan Bharadwaj has rendered soundtracks and first song Hey Rambha was mass-appealing and it got tremendous response. Today, actress Rashmika Mandanna has launched lyrical video of second song Cheppake Cheppake. Although the song was shot on Aditi Rao Hydari, it will also feature Sharwanand, Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel.

A neighbor of Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari loves him intensely. She follows him secretly and lives in the imaginary world of spending time with him. Interestingly, Anu Emmanuel comes into the life of Sharwa, while Aditi is seen moving closely with Siddharth.

Chaitan Bharadwaj has rendered a soothing melody with catchy lyrics from Chaitanya Prasad. Deepthi Parthasaaradhi’s vocals are very pleasant to ears. This is going to be another chartbuster.

Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer.