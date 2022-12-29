Rashmika Mandanna Has No Future, Says KRK

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular stars in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, Rashmika tried her hands in Bollywood with the movie Goodbye. The film was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be the biggest flop at the box office.

Controversial critic KRK is known to make bizarre statements. And he is back again in the news. KRK put out a tweet on social media saying this: " According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as the main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena". Here's the tweet for you. Take a look at it:

According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as a main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 26, 2022

KRK makes shocking comments against Rashmika that she has no future in Bollywood. Well, it has to be seen whether he proves to be right.

