Rashmika Mandanna To Go De-Glam For Acharya?

Ram Charan has decided to join Acharya shooting with permission of his big movie, RRR director, SS Rajamouli, in the coming months. Once Rajamouli confirms the schedules of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, Ram Charn will decide on his next plans, involving Acharya.

Right now, the buzz in the Industry states that Rasmika will join the sets of Acharya first and her parts, in the special sets to be built in Hyderabad studios. With her Ram Charan could participate in his special song.

For Acharya, Rashmika will appear in a complete de-glam look and that too as a village belle from West Godavari district, say sources. The actress's character has high importance in the flashback portions that mould Ram Charan's motive in the film, say sources.

Her character will also contribute to an all important twist in the film, say sources. Well, Megastar Chiranjeevi asked director, Koratala Siva, to go ahead and plan schedules that involve him too. But the actor won't be shooting in locations outside the major studios for time being.