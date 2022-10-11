Rashmika Maldives Vacation Pics Will Make You Want to Pack Your Bags

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most admired stars in the south film industry. Recently, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. The film features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

The film is barely surviving at the box office. Post Goodbye release, Rashmika jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakond in tow.

Rashmika is perhaps spending quality time with Deverakonda in Maldives after rumours of her breakup surfaced. Rashmika and Deverakonda were spotted together at Mumbai airport.

Later, Rashmika was seen wearing Deverakonda's sunglasses for a pic in her resort. The actress has clearly dropped hints that Vijay Deverakonda is with her. Here are a few must see pictures of Rashmika from Maldives vacay.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika have been reportedly dating for a long time. The couple started dating since their film Geetha Govindam. The film was released in 2018 and it was critically acclaimed at the box office.

Later, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika also worked in Dear Comrade, but the film failed to create magic at the box office. Rashmika is doing well on the professional front compared to Deverakonda as the latter faced back to back flops at the box office with Liger, Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover.