Rashmika Draws Pet Inspo From Vijay Deverakonda

Looks like Rashmika has taken some pet inspiration from her dearest colleague Vijay Deverakonda. Not to mention, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are the most adorable on-screen couple in Tollywood. The two worked together in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’. If you are regularly keep track of Vijay Deverakonda news or you are his follower on instagram, you must have seen Deverakonda having a gala time with two pet dogs.

Now, Rashmika seems to have got a new puppy and she has introduced it to everyone with a beautiful note. She wrote on twitter “Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time.. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura!

The picture has gone viral and the comments section is filled with a lot of heart emojis. We sort of felt that Rashmika has drawn pet inspo from Deverakonda knowing the fact that the two are good friends in the industry.

On the career front, Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa opposite Bunny, under the direction of Sukumar. The film is slated for release on August 13, 2021.