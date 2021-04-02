Rashmika Bids Goodbye to Tollywood?

There's no denying the fact that Gorgeous actress Rashmika is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Who wouldn't get fame when they acted with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. Looks like Rashmika is going great guns in professional wise after the stupendous success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Though, Rashmika's role in Sarileru Neekevvaru got a limited space as the plot was most demanding about the real army life story.

Post-Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika got a chance to work with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and she is also being considered for Jr NTR-Trivikram's movie. On the other hand, she made her Kollywood debut with Karthi starrer Sulthan. Guess what? She also signed a new film in Hindi which is title as 'Goodbye'. Rashmika itself announced about her next film via Twitter. She will be working with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in 'Good Bye'. Check out the tweet made by her.

Looks like Rashmika might bid goodbye to Tollywood very soon. When she got a chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan.After the release of Goodbye, Rashmika will flood with a bunch of movie offers. If Telugu makers wants to rope her in Telugu film for our stars then it would be difficult to pay her remuneration as she will be charging a bomb price after her Bollywood debut. If you take these all into consideration, there are chances for Rashmika to bid goodbye. She shifted focus to Tollywood after her Kitty Party, now, she could be planning to make movies in Hindi and Tamil. Let's wait and watch How Rashmika is going to shape up her career. Watch this space for more updates.