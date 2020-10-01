Rashmika has been in the limelight after the release of her recent blockbuster hit ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. Since then, Rashmika has become the most sought after actress for Tollywood filmmakers. Currently, Rashmika is prepping up for her upcoming film titled ‘Pushpa’.

According to the reports, Rashika has become one of the highest-paid actresses in Telugu. If reports are anything to go by, Pushpa filmmakers have given a word to pay a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 cr as remuneration to her. This particular deal will make her the highest-paid star. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

It is for the first time, Rashmika will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling and it is set against the backdrop of Seshachalam forest in the hilly region of Tirumala. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew details. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to play an antagonist role in the film.

Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika is busy with a couple of films in Telugu and Tamil. Watch this space for more updates.