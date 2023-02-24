Rao Ramesh Teams Up With Director Lakshman Karya: Deets Inside

Veteran actor Rao Ramesh who was seen in recent pan Indian box office blockbusters like Pushpa, KGF 2, and others is set to turn the male lead in his upcoming concept driven film that has been title Maruti Nagar Subramanyam. The film was officially announced today.

Rao Ramesh plays the leading role in the concept driven film that is directed by Lakshman Karya of Happy Wedding fame. It will be a content backed drama and Rao Ramesh’s character will be on the lines of the ones played by Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raj Kumar Rao, and others. He is said to be excited about the script and the way the project is shaping up. This film will have versatile actress Indraja in the lady lead role which is going to be another exciting facet.

Speaking about the film, the director said, “This is an entertaining family drama. Rao Ramesh garu agreeing to do the male lead role itself is a success for us. He liked the story very much. It revolves around the life of an unemployed middle aged man. It will keep the audience thoroughly engaged for 2 hours. Pre production is underway now. Regular shooting will start in March.”