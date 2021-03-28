Rang De Second Day Collections: Nithiin Movie Steady At Box Office

Nithiin's Rang De is doing very well in theaters. The actor has scored a hit with Rang De after his Check movie opened to lukewarm response at the box office. Rang De is having an impressive run in theaters. The movie has managed to grab the attention of the audience and the chemistry between Nithiin and Keerty has been much talked about.

Coming to Rand De collection at the box office on the first day of its release, Rang De has collected Rs 5.1 cr approximately. On its second day also, Rang De opened with a largely positive response by collecting Rs 4 cr from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. From Nizamabad Rs 1.45 cr has been collected. Total Worldwide Share: 5.45cr Total Worldwide Gross: 8.15Cr(Approx)

Day 1 - 5.10 Cr

Day 2 - 4.00 Cr

Total - 9.10 Cr

Rang De Day 2 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 17.52%

Afternoon Shows: 28.27%

Evening Shows: 32.95%

Night Shows: 36.57%