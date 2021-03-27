Rang De OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Nithiin was under pressure to deliver hit this year. Nithiin's first film of this year was 'CHECK' but it sank without a trace at the box office.

Yesterday, Nithiin's Rang De opened in theatres. The film has received a thumping response from all quarters. The positive word of mouth is enough for any film to become a blockbuster hit at the box office.

The efforts of Nithiin and the entire Rang Dee team in making the film interesting has paid off. The film is going great guns at the box office. As the film opened to positive response, movie buffs who are staying away from theatres due to the fear of COVID second wave are searching for Nithiin's Rang De OTT release date.

According to reliable sources, Rang De digital rights have been bagged by Zee 5 last year during the pandemic time. The makers of the movie were reportedly planning to release the film on Zee5 but they cancelled digital release as theatres opened with 50 per cent occupancy.

Now top OTT player for regional movies, Zee 5, seems to have reportedly bought the digital rights of Rang De for Rs 8 crores. Nithiin's Rang De is expected to premiere on Zee 5 in the third week of April between April 15 to 20, asserts the sources. The makers are discussing the date and they will soon make an official confirmation about Rang De OTT release date.

Rang De is a routine story but the way director Venky Atluri has showcased the characters and penned the screenplay with fun and emotions is impressive and something new to the audience. It is one of the reasons for the film to become another blockbuster hit of this month after Jathi Ratnalu. Keep watching this space for more updates.