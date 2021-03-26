Rang De Movie Leaked Even Before Release

Rang De is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Rang De features Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The teaser of Rang De got a thumping response from all quarters. The film has released today in theatres.

Unfortunately, Rang De has also joined the list of movies that have been leaked online for free HD downloading on the very first day of its release. The film got leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, etc.,.

Earlier government has banned the piracy website but websites like Movierulz and Tamilrockers but still, they are continuing to pirate the movie on the first day of its release. Piracy is a punishable offense and if you come across any pirated copies of Rang De report to an anti-piracy cell.