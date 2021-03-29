Rang De, Jathi Ratnalu, Aranya Latest Box Office Collections

Actor Nithiin's 'Rang De' and Rana Daggubati's 'Aranya' were released last week in theatres across the globe. Rang De passed the audience test with flying colours. The film earned positive word of mouth from all quarters whereas Rana's Aranya opened to mixed reviews.

On the other hand, it's been two weeks since Jathi Ratnalu hit theatres and the film continues to give stiff competition to new releases of last week. According to trade reports, Rang De has collected Rs 2.88cr and the total stands at Rs 10.04 cr.

Coming to Aranya collections, the Rana flick has managed to rake in Rs 55 lakhs on Sunday and the total movie collections of three days are estimated to be Rs 2.6 cr.

Talking of Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu, the film is minting gold at the box office. The film has fetched Rs 42 lakhs on the latest day and the total movie collections is said to be Rs 31.78 cr. Looking at the collections, we could easily say that 'Jathi Ratnalu' and 'Rang De' seem to have connected well with moviegoers.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. Nithiin's Rang De is written and directed by Venky Atluri and the film features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Tollywood updates.