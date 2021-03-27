Rang De First Day Box Office Collection: Nithiin Movie On Box Office Rampage

Tollywood actor Nithiin's is in the news as his latest release Rang De has become the talk of the town. The film took a flying start at the box office. It also earned positive reviews from fans and audience alike. Nithiin fans and audience are gushing about the film. Some of the movie buffs can't stop raving about Keerthy Suresh as she seems to be lived in her character.

Talking about the collections, Nithiin's Rang De has managed to earn Rs 4.5 cr on its opening day at the box office. The film collections could be double by this weekend as the film opened to positive reviews. After the positive word of mouth, Rang De tickets seems to have sold out in few areas. Rang De opening week collections will be extraordinary. Exact figures of Rang De are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

The film is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. According to reliable sources, Rang De makers are looking forward to hold a success meet, shortly. The makers are yet to announce the date and venue of Rang De success meet. Watch this space for more updates.