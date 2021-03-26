Rang De Audience Review From US Premieres
Nithiin starrer Rang De has hit theatres today, and the audience reviews are good. Last night, the US premiers of Rang De were held in foreign countries. It features Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles and directed by Venky Atluri.
The film is getting positive response from all quarters. This is what the audience has to say about the film. Take a look at the tweets:
Hearing super positive reviews for #RangDe 🤩 congrats @actor_nithiin @dirvenky_atluri @ThisIsDSP 🥳👍
Look at the Tollywood hit streak...
- SBSB (Dec)
- Krack (Jan)
- Uppena (Feb)
- Jathi Ratnalu (Mar)
- Rang De (Mar)
- #VakeelSaab (Apr) on the way 🔥💥
— ఎన్పీ లక్కిరెడ్డి ✍️👩💻 (@np_lakkireddy) March 26, 2021
#RangDeFromToday
First half : Fun filled first half 👍 Comedy bagundi 😂👌Songs 👎👎 Overall good first half 🙌
.
.#RangDe #RangDeFromToday #Nithin #KeerthiSuresh @actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial @pcsreeram @ThisIsDSP @dirvenky_atluri @vamsi84 @adityamusic @SVR4446
— Satya sai (@Saimsd3377) March 26, 2021
Mana @UV_Creations kuda Rich Visuals istaaru emo #RangDe Laga Print Chala Bagundi @UV_Creations chusi Nerchukondi Please #Saaho laga Chayaru ani Naa Feeling #RangDeFromToday
— Prabhas (@Fans__Hyderabad) March 26, 2021
Positive Reports Coming For #RangDe 🌈🌈
— Srinivas (@seenuvasoffl) March 26, 2021
#RangDe : Good First half With Comedy Scenes & Songs 👌
Avg Second Half, Predictable Plot
DOP, & Song Visuals Are Great
Overall 2/5 Easily One Time Watchable 👍
— Allu 😎 (@bunnyfanAA) March 26, 2021
#RangDe USA premier review -
Good first half
Slow second half
Over-all one time watch
A moderate pleasure to audience
Rating 3/5
— Cinegoer (@RTSpeakz) March 26, 2021
Superb first halffff
Comedy ,emotions at perfect balance@KeerthyOfficial just stole the Show
Nitin is APT#Rangde https://t.co/PFuSjO8ovR
— ismart krack (@IsmartKrack) March 26, 2021
@actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial @SitharaEnts
Congrats 💐 👌👌 #RangDe https://t.co/QavqpZDg5z
— TOM BOY ⚡ (@tom_8184) March 26, 2021
#RangDeFromToday
First half : Fun filled first half 👍 Comedy bagundi 😂👌Songs 👎👎 Overall good first half 🙌
.
.#RangDe #RangDeFromToday #Nithin #KeerthiSuresh @actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial @pcsreeram @ThisIsDSP @dirvenky_atluri @vamsi84 @adityamusic @SVR4446
— Satya sai (@Saimsd3377) March 26, 2021
#RangDe from USA
Except few Comedy scenes nothing worked. Biggest Disappointment is @pcsreeram Cinematography👎🏻.@ThisIsDSP As usual Routine music e.
Emito song is Good though. @dirvenky_atluri Dissapointed
Below Avg.@actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial @SitharaEnts #rangde
— pradyumna reddy (@pradyumnavicky) March 26, 2021