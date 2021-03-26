Rang De Audience Review From US Premieres

Mar 26, 2021, 08:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nithiin starrer Rang De has hit theatres today, and the audience reviews are good.  Last night, the US premiers of Rang De were held in foreign countries. It features Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles and directed by Venky Atluri.

The film is getting positive response from all quarters. This is what the audience has to say about the film. Take a look at the tweets:

