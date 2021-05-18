Ranbir Kapoor Has A Crush On This Top Tollywood Actress

Sizzling actress Anushka Shetty is a known face to many of the audience. She earned a massive fan following through her powerful performance in the movies. Anushka has worked with all the top stars in Tollywood. Who wouldn’t fall in love for Devasena's character in Baahubali? She proved with Baahubali that she can pull off any role easily.

Latest we hear is that a Bollywood actor has also become a fan of Anushka Shetty. Are you wondering who’s he? He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. In one of his interviews, Ranbir was asked to mention one actress who he wants to work with in Telugu.

He stated that ‘there are many but after Baahubali, I developed a crush on Anushka Shetty. I would love to work with her, if opportunity knocks at the door.' It remains to be seen whether Ranbir’s dream of sharing screen space with Anushka Shetty will come true. We also know that Anushka Shetty is choosy about her films so the actress saying yes too is another big question.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in ‘Nishabadam’ alongside Madhavan and the film earned decent viewership on Amazon Prime Video.