Ranasthali Movie Review

Ranasthali has been made by AJ Productions and presenter Sureddi Vishnu with writer-director Parasuram Srinivas. Produced By Anupama Sureddi, the film has Ammu Abhirami and Dharma in the lead. Chandni Rao, Prashanth Pandu, Sammeta Gandhi, Banerjee, and several others have also acted in this film, which started to be screened on several screens in the Telugu States today (November 26).

Story:

Basava (Dharma) and Ammulu (Chandini Rao) are a 'bava' and 'maradalu'. After losing her parents to a tragedy, Ammulu is raised by Basava's elders in the same house. Dharma's father (Sammeta Gandhi) gets them married off. Basava remains jobless because he fails to get a government job posting even after six months of marriage. He attempts to do odd jobs to save himself from a deluge of debts.

In this journey, he starts working under a rich man named Chakravarthy (Banerjee). One day, four men venture into Chakravarthy's farm as labourers. Basava and Ammulu are tasked with arranging their lodging. The twist is that the four men are not labourers but contract killers. Will Basava be able to save his wife and his boss? Who are those men who want to eliminate the Ammulu-Chakravarthy duo? Many more such questions arise in the audience's mind as the film progresses.

Performances: Dharma's performance in the lead role is flawless, especially in the action scenes he has shown the confidence of a star hero. Chandini Rao is very natural. Ammu Abhirami, who has done movies like 'FCUK' in Telugu, is good. Her character is unpredictable even if you have seen the trailer. Sammeta Gandhi has nailed the role of a doting and loving father. Shiva Jami, seen in a negative role, is a strong performer. Banerjee, Chandrasekhar, Madhu Mani, Srinivas Vetti and Prashanth Pandu have done justice.

Technical Departments: Director Parasuram Srinivas has done what he set out to do. The action episodes have been executed deftly. That way, he has succeeded one hundred percent. The climax portions have been shot and conceived in a smart way. The episode where the male lead's friend gets abducted has been executed with talent. Many such episodes will surely surprise the mass audience.

Some whistle-worthy moments come in the form of dialogues as well. The twists in the second half are interesting. One can say that the last 30 minutes are the soul of Ranasthali. The screenplay has no boring moments.

Fight master Dragon Prakash's talent should also be praised. The cinematography by Jasti Balaji and music by Kesava Kiran are of commendable quality. The run-time is 140 minutes. The production values are uncompromising.

Verdict: This mass action entertainer is rustic and genuine. The twists, the making values, the story, and the performances are very impressive.