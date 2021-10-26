Rana's Wife Miheeka is Rooting For This Bigg Boss Contestant: Deets Inside

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the hottest pairs in Tollywood. They couple give major relationship goals to their fans on social media with their pictures.

Are you wondering who Miheeka is extending her support to? In fact she is urging people to vote for a certain contestant? It is worth mentioning here that Miheeka Bajaj appears to be big fan of Tamil Bigg Boss.

Yes, she perhaps is following the show on a regular basis. She has asked her fans and followers to vote for the popular and strong contestant Akshara Reddy. Here's a post shared by Miheeka on her Instagram page:

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is being hosted by Kamal Haasan. So far, Nadia and Abhishek Raaja are the two contestants who have been eliminated from the house. Let's wait and watch how long Akshara Reddy is going to survive in the house as she is getting support from Miheeka Bajaj.