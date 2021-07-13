Rana's Virata Parvam Digital Release Soon?

Looks like Top Telugu actors are not in a mood to release the film in theatres. Venkatesh’s upcoming flick ‘Narappa’ digital rights have been acquired prime video, the film is all set to start streaming on Prime Video from July 20, 2021.

Point to be noted that the film will be streamed in India and across 240 countries. If the latest reports are to be believed, Tollywood handsome star Rana Daggubati is stepping into the shoes of Venkatesh. Yes, Rana Daggubati’s forthcoming flick ‘ Virata Parvam’ team is said to be holding in talks with the Netflix team for digital release, it is learnt,

Rana’s Virata Parvam was supposed to release in theatres, at the last minute it got postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The WHO officials warn that the third wave of Covid would hit by August and it would be the peak in September, which is making all the filmmakers opt for digital release. It is being speculated that Rana’s Virata Parvam might skip theatrical release and will soon have a digital release in a couple of days from now.

Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female lead in the film. Virata Parvam is jointly produced by Suresh Babu Daggubati and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film also stars Eswari Rao, Priyamani and Zareena Wahab in pivotal roles.