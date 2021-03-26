Rana's Aranya Twitter Review

Rana Daggubati starrer Aranya has released today. Looks like Rana performance in the film seems to have impressed his fans and their twitter audience. The Baahubali actor will be returning to the silver screen after a long gap of four years with Aranya. The film has created much hype among the audience and fans.

Are you waiting for twitter review of Aranya? Then, you have landed on the right page as the film opened to a positive response. Rana fans and movie buffs have been actively tweeting about the movie for Rana's outstanding performance in Aranya. This is how Netizens have reacted to Rana's performance

#Aranya -: A Story of Forest Man and Corporate Criminal

Story was Interesting 👍🏼

Visuals are Very Good 👍🏼

Emotional Scenes btw Aranya and Elephants are Very Good

Few Logic Scenes 👎🏼

Definitely it’s One Time Watchable @RanaDaggubati #RanaDaggubati #PrabhuSolomon #VishnuVishal — DURG𝐀 PR𝐀S𝐀D ™ (@sevensdp) March 25, 2021

#Aranya is simply People Star #RNarayanaMurthy movie in corporate style #RanaDaggubati Performance is next level, excellent job 👏👏👏 Rest of the film is so so, below average watch.#VishnuVishal role is not clear & all his scenes are boring#AranyaOnMarch26th #Kaadan pic.twitter.com/m4eLQcHJ1F — Hyd Movies (@hydmovies) March 25, 2021