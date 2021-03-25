Rana's Aranya First Day Collection Prediction

Is there anyone who doesn't know who is Rana Daggubati. Obviously, the answer will be a big 'No'. The actor became extremely popular across the globe with the Baahubali franchise in which he played the role of 'Bhalladeva', which had negative shades. Rana also won accolades and appreciation for his performance in the film. He also earned himself a huge fan base. It's been a long time, we saw Rana on the silver screen. The Baahubali actor will be returning to the silver screen after a long gap of four years with Aranya. The film has created much hype among the audience and fans. Now, just one day left for the film to hit the screens. Rana has been on a promotions spree and can't wait to know the response to his upcoming movie Aranya.

According to trusted sources, the advance ticket booking counters in theatres are now open for Aranya across the globe. It is being said that Aranya tickets are selling well. Looking at the current scenario and positive response to the trailer, teaser and posters, It's not hard to predict Aranya's first day collections. Looking at the first-day occupancy in Telugu states, Aranya is likely to earn Rs 4 cr on its opening day at the box office. It is just an estimated figure and the film could collect more than the estimated figure as the film has the potential to rule box office.

Rana Daggubati's Aranya is all about how the actor struggles to save elephants. The film is written and directed by Prabhu Solomon. It is produced by Eros International also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in key roles. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on March 26 i.e tomorrow. Watch this space for review and box office collections of Aranya.