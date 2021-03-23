Rana Says 'Aranya Is Toughest Film Than Baahubali'

Rana Daggubati has craved a niche himself in Tollywood. Not to mention, he is one of the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. Post Baahubali, Rana Daggubati has got a bunch of films but he has okayed only Arayna as the film showcases the importance of nature to the audience. Rana is not leaving any stone unturned to promote Aryana as only a few days left for the film to see the light of the day. In a recent media interaction, Rana stated that Director Prabhas Solomon is a nature lover and he did a lot of research for Aranya, making film on elephants is only part of the, my mind was bowled when Prabhu narrated the script. I immediately gave a nod to the film.

Rana and the film unit were traveled to Thailand even before the shoot to finalize the locations. During the time of the story, the narration director said to me that I have to shoot the film with 18 elephants and for that, I decide to get closer to them. It took nearly one week for elephants to recognize me.

He shared one experience that one day in a process to make friendship with elephants, I used to carry bananas in my pockets, unfortunately, one banana slipped from my pants, 18 elephants were walking to me, I was scared but later I realized that elephants came to me as I might have a huge food for them with me. When he was asked to tell which is the toughest film for him Baahubali or Aranya, Rana without a second thought, he said that Aranya is the toughest film to him.

He further added Ananya will be the film for future generations. Venkatesh (Babai) and Shekhar Kammula were the first people who encouraged me in everything when I don’t have enough experience in films. I was so pretty confident about the film that’s why I made them to watch. How was your experience working with Pawan Kalyan, Rana said that He is a very encouraging co-star. Every day I’m learning something from him. It’s a great privilege to work with him. Pawan Kalyan is an original man and original thinker. Aranya taught me the importance of many things in my life and Aranya bought a huge change in my life, signs off.