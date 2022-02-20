Rana Launches Suriya's ET Telugu Teaser

Versatile actor Suriya is coming up with an action thriller film titled ET directed by Pandiraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Tollywood’s popular production and distribution house Asian Multiplexes Private Limited is releasing the Telugu version of the movie. Along with the Tamil version, the film will have simultaneous release in Telugu on March 10, 2022.

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati launched ET’s teaser and just over 1 minute video presents Suriya in an intense avatar. The promo that gives a sneak peek into the actor’s powerful character, shows the film is going to be high on action.

The teaser is packed with breath-taking action sequences as the protagonist shows off his valour by fighting with several bad people. Vinai Rai makes his presence felt as the main antagonist. Suriya’s vengeance and, his one dialogue at the end “Those who are with me should never be afraid, no one can do anything to us”, is enough to raise the anticipation.

Suriya is exceptional in a ferocious role, wherein the teaser also shows us his romance with Priyanka Arul Mohan. The background music by D Imman is top-notch, while cinematography by R Rathnavelu is other big attraction.

Sathyaraj, Rajkiran and Saranya Ponvannan will be seen in crucial roles in the film.