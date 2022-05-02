Rana Daggubati Turns Telugu Presenter For Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty, popular for his works in films such as Kirik Party and Ulidavaru Kandanthe, features in 777 Charlie, which will hit the screens in multiple languages on June 10th, 2022. A new-age filmmaker and actor, Rakshit was last seen in multilingual flick, ‘Avane Srimannarayana’.

Based on a special affinity between a man and a puppy, 777 Charlie has already garnered rave reviews for the promotional material released. Also featuring Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha among others, 777 Charlie is written and directed by Kiranraj K under Rakshit Shetty's own production house - Paramvah Studios.

The film is being released in Telugu, and Rana has now come on board as the presenter of 777 Charlie in Tollywood.

777 Charlie is being presented by actor, producer Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam and Director, Producer Karthik Subbaraj in Tamil. The film will see its theatrical release on 10th of June, 2022 in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.