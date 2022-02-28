After winning the hearts of Indian movie goers, Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu movie Bheemla Nayak is making waves in Japan. As per the reports, Bheemla Nayak film was screened in the Asia Pacific country and guess what Japanese movie buffs are going ga-ga over the performance of another big star from the movie Rana Daggubati.

Japanese folks are drooling over Daniel Sehkar’s character essayed by Rana Daggubati in the movie. Just as the hook step dance from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa movie went viral, Rana’s fans were seen making his signature pose ( throwing right hand in the air with an index finger pointing towards the sky). The foreign fans of Telugu star were also found proudly displaying Rana Daggubati’s merchandise on their accessories.

The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Bheemla Nayak was financed by Nag Vamsi under Sitara entertainments. Nithya Menen and Rana are seen in the lead roles.