Rana Daggubati To The Rescue of 400 Tribal Families in Nirmal District

During the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, lack of resources has become a major issue. Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has done his bit to rescue 400 tribal families.

The actor went out of his way to help the tribal families of Nirmal district who have minimal access to even the basic necessities during the pandemic. The people in the entire cluster of villages were provided with groceries and medicines to help them tide through the crisis. Allampally and Baba Naik Randa Gram panchayats and hamlets consisting of Gurram Madhira, Pala Regadi, Addala Timmapur, Misala Bhumanna Gudam, Gagannapet, Kaniram Tanda, Chintagudam, Gonguram Guda and Kadem Mandal have received help from the actor for a while now.



On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in Aranya, which hit the screens before the lockdown. He has shot for Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam, apart from Sagar K Chandra’s Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, also starring Pawan Kalyan. While Rana has already resumed shooting for Virata Parvam and his film with Pawan, both have been put on hold due to the pandemic. Further details are awaited.