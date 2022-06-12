Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam is set for a grand release on June 17th. The trailer released recently was so intense and striking that people were waiting for the movie's release. Rana has interacted with the press, ahead of the release.

What did it feel like to shift from Aranya to Virata Parvam?

I seem to have some connection with the forest (Laughs). Most of my shootings have taken place in the jungles over the last four years. I spent most of the time there. The story takes place in the 90s, when it comes to Virata Parvam. We realistically shot the scenes of naxals in the forests and atmosphere of those days. I did a great love story for the first time in my career. It’s a very deep love story. It tells about how far does a person go for love, and how much does he/she sacrifice? The script seemed too deep while reading. The story was very heavy. Virata Parvam had such a deep feeling when reading the story about what it feels like to be pushed into a deep sea. I never heard a story like Virata Parvam and never took such a burden.

How does love enter into the life of Ravanna which is all about revolution?

I can't tell the whole story now (laughs) but Ravanna and all the members of the rebellion have a definite target. They are the people who live to believe that society is more important than family and friendships. Vennela enters the life of Ravanna who is going without any personal agenda. This is where a moral dilemma comes into play. Working for a goal? Want to relax with family? is the moral dilemma. This movie is about a moral dilemma.

How did you feel about the Naxals after making this film?

Recreating time is possible because of the movie. We only know a few things about the Naxal movement by watching TV and from the newspapers. But how can they be real? Why did even university students become Naxals? They don't go into such details. Some such details are known in the form of words in the story of Ravanna. Some events and political dramas run. But the main essence of this story is love.

Is there any inspiration for the character of Ravanna?

Ravanna's character is not a real character. We designed it. His character is inspired by leaders like Che Guevara etc. Ravanna is a doctor. But then the circumstances make Ravannani a poet and later a revolutionary leader.

What is the title justification of Virata Parvam?

Virata Parvam in Mahabharata is a story of exile. There is a similar agnostic struggle in Virata Parvam.

How is it to play a lover and Naxal at the same time? How do you balance those two characters?

Ravanna does not sing songs for love. Ravanna's character is very intense. There are strong emotions. As mentioned earlier, there is a moral dilemma throughout the film.

You have Pan India Reach. Why Virata Parvam is not planned as a Pan India film?

Nowadays, people are saying Pan-India. But I have been putting omelets in that pan for ten years (laughs). Some stories should be done in Telugu. We had no idea of Pan India when Virata Parvam had started. It's a story about an area. The area is rich in the area's literature. Director Venu Udugula is a writer by nature. This literature may not be available in another language. That is why we do not have a Pan India idea. So, we are dubbing it in Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi.

Along with Sai Pallavi, there are also characters like Zarina Wahab, Priyamani, Eshwari Rao, and Nandita Das. What are their priorities?

Besides Ravanna and Vennela, almost all the characters in the film are also prominent. The story progresses rapidly with dialogues and ideas told by the other characters besides the main characters. "Zarina Waheb, Priyamani, Wshwari Rao, Nandita Das ... all these characters are strong. This is a female film. Men who watch the film at the special screenings are saying Wow but the female audience is in tears and are saying it is wonderful.

What were the challenges in playing the role of Ravanna?

Ravanna is a character with a lot of intensity. I and director Venu used to always discuss how they write such strong poetry and how much depth do they have.

What about Sai Pallavi?

Sai Pallavi is a great actress. There is another level in the role of Vennela in the Virat Parvam. In the trailer, there is a dialogue that this is the story of Vennela. I don't know if someone else will play the role of Ravanna but no one else can do the role of Vennela except Sai Pallavi. She is a very simple person. I think she delivers such amazing performances, because of that simplicity.

Is it a right time for film like Virat Parvam for the present trend?

This is the perfect time for Virat Parvam. The cinematic experience is all about leaving our world and staying in another world. Virata Parvam is a movie with such an experience. The movie is very new. Usually, a love story goes relaxed and happy. But Virata Parvam goes with fear. This variation is very new.

Tell us about the cinematographers?

Dani and Divakar Mani worked as two DOPs. Dani showed the movie very new. You can feel the visual richness when you watch the trailer. The shots are very detailed. Divakar Mani also gave great visuals

Do you think a story of such a serious tone connects to the audience?

Some stories need a commercial tone. Some stories need a serious tone. I do not know if they will clap at the sight of Virat Parvam but they will be afraid to think that it is true. This is such an honest story.

You have been a producer for Virat Parvam. Will you continue as a full-time producer?

The idea is to make films that are honest. Bommalata, C/O Kancharapalem, Charlie, and now my name appears as the producer of Virata Parvam. We also have Hiranyakashyapa soon.



Virata Parvam previews are happening. What was the response?

There was a very positive response. Everyone who has seen the movie says it is wonderful. I sang a song for the first time in Virata Parvam.