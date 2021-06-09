Rana Daggubati Launches Trailer Of Raamz’s Pachchis

Tollywood celebrity designer Raamz is making his debut as lead actor with an upcoming crime thriller Pachchis. Sri Krishna has written the script and has also directed the movie alongside Rama Sai. Swetaa Varma played the female lead in the movie produced jointly by Kaushik Kumar Kathuri and Rama Sai under Avasa Chitram and Raasta Films banners.

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati has launched trailer of Pachchis today. The trailer gives us insight about the film’s story, though there are many unanswered queries which makes us curious to watch the movie.

Raamz has played the role of a loser willing to make it big in life, but ends up getting trapped in a crime. The trailer looks promising with interesting characterizations and brilliant technicalities.

Sri Krishna and Rama Sai duo has opted to an intriguing story and they get brownie points for their impeccable direction. Cinematographer Kartik Parmar sets right mood with his blocks and lighting, while Smaran Sai’s background score is arresting.

Pachchis is gearing up for release on Amazon Prime on 12th of this month.

