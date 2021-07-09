Rana Daggubati Launches Raj Tarun's Stand Up Rahul Teaser

Young and promising hero Raj Tarun will be seen as a stand-up comic in his upcoming film Stand Up Rahul being directed by debutant Santo Mohan Veeranki. The film billed to be a coming-of-age feel-good romance comedy to be produced jointly by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures banners.

Today, hero Rana Daggubati has launched the film’s teaser. The teaser begins with Raj Tarun’s performance on stage. A popular stand-up comedian says originality is the most important for stand-up comedy. However, Raj Tarun brings boredom to people around him with outdated jokes. The bathroom scene between Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma is side-splitting. Vennela Kishore seems to have played a hilarious role.

The film is about a reluctant stand-up comic who doesn't stand up for anything in life, finally finding true love and learning to stand up for his parents, for his love and for his passion for stand-up comedy.

The teaser looks refreshing and hikes prospects on the film. Director Santo has come up with an interesting subject and Raj Tarun impresses with his performance.

Varsha Bollamma plays the leading lady in the film that has music by Sweekar Agasthi, while Sreeraj Raveendran cranks the camera.

Venella Kishore, Murali Sharma, Indraja, Devi Prasad and Madhurima are the other prominent cast of the film.

