Rana Daggubati Launches 'Man of Doom' MICHAEL 1st Look of Vinay Rai From Hanu-Man

Talented young hero Teja Sajja and Creative director Prasanth Varma’s first Pan-Indian superhero film HANU-MAN is in last leg of shooting. Ballaladeva Rana Daggubati unveiled the 'Badass Evil Man' MICHAEL from the movie.

Dressed in a custom-made long suit, Vinay Rai who is the 'Badass Evil Man' MICHAEL can be seen walking ferociously in front of a temple, along with his own army men who carry heavy machine guns and they are under the surveillance of robotic bats. Looks totally badass, Vinay Rai wears a specially designed gas mask and a pirate eye patch which add brutality to the overall look. Vinay Rai aka MICHAEL frights in his very first appearance.

Like Joker for Batman, Lex Luthor for Superman, MICHAEL is the Supervillain for Hanu-Man. But MICHAEL is not the typical all bad super villain. He will have a great character arc and has access to superior technology which is noticeable in the first look poster. Where is he from? Why does he come to the world of Anjanadri? One needs to wait for some more time to know answer for these questions.

Amritha Aiyer is the female lead, while popular production house Primeshow Entertainment is producing the movie on grand scale and big stars and top-grade technicians are associating for it. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is playing an important role in the movie.

K Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presenting it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. Dasaradhi Shivendra takes care of cinematography.

Four young and talented composers- Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish and Krishna Saurabh are providing sound tracks for the film.

