Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is signing back-to-back projects with various directors and they are in different stages of production. According to latest reports, Sithara Entertainments have bought the remake rights of the Malayalam hit ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

They are planning to make the film with leading actors in Tollywood. They are believed to have approached Pawan Kalyan and have convinced him to do a key role in the film. Pawan Kalyan agreed to do it but the makers were unable to take the next step which got stuck at Rana Daggubati. If reports are to be believed, the makers also approached Rana Daggubati for another crucial role but he hasn’t given consent to the film. Rana is keeping the producers and Pawan Kalyan in waiting by not giving any official confirmation on his participation in the film. The makers are a bit upset with Rana Dagguabati as they had planned to announce the film and wrap it up in less than a year. Murmurs are doing the rounds on social media that Rana Daggubati’s indecision and stoic silence is creating confusion for the makers. Before jumping to the conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation regarding this from the makers' side.

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’ that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in lead roles. Although it is a remake, the producers of the movie have tweaked the script to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audiences. Pawan Kalyan will be seen essaying the role of a criminal lawyer in the film which is slated for a Sankranti release in 2021.