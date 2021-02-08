Buzz: This Tollywood Star May Replace Nagarjuna As Bigg Boss Host In Season 5

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality show in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Many of the show buffs wish to participate in the show. It's known fact that whoever participates in the show will get name, fame and fancy remuneration. The toughest thing is to survive in the house for a longer time as show organisers will give tough tasks to the contestants, when the show is near to end.

Last year, Bigg Boss was concluded on a grand note with the highest TRP rating. Now, show makers are looking forward to launch the new season in the month of June. They are holding talks with various TVs celebs and popular stars on social media. Speculations are doing the rounds that Hyper Aadi, Anchor Ravi, Deepika Pilla and Shanmukh Jaswanth are likely to enter the show.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that there will be a new host for Bigg Boss season-5. If reports are to go anything by, Bigg Boss show makers have approached Rana Daggubati to host the show. Baahubali actor asked them some time to think over it. If Rana says 'Yes' to the show, then he will get replaced in Nagarjuna's place.

On the career front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen currently titled as Production No 12. He will be sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan. It is an official remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.