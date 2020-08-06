HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati and her fiance Miheeka Bajaj's wedding ceremony is the most awaited wedding of the year. Recently, pictures from their haldi ceremony went viral.

Miheeka Bajaj can be seen looking radiantly beautiful in the haldi ceremony. The photographs that were originally shared by fan clubs on Instagram, are spreading like wild fire on social media.

Miheeka is seen in a traditional yellow and green lehenga, while Rana Daggubati complemented her in a traditional white outfit and the couple looks adorable.

Have a look at the images:

The power couple is set to get married on August 8 at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios. According to media reports, the guest list will not comprise of more than 30 people.

Rana had earlier shared the roka pics on his Instagram page. Miheeka looked stunning in her traditional wear. She wore a green-peach lehenga which is enhanced with intricate mirror and thread embroidery. Coming to her jewellery, the multi-coloured layered pearl set and matching maang tikka gave her a regal look and turned her into Rana’s princess.

During an interview, Rana said that he proposed Miheeka in a just casual way and there is no nervousness. The 'Leader' hero said, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real. I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.” Rana sang praises for Miheeka and said that she always tries to keep things easy for him.

Miheeka Bajaj is a Mumbai-based interior designer and she owns an event management and decor company, Dew Drop Design Studio. She completed her Masters in Interior Architecture from London University.

On the professional front, Rana will be seen in a trilingual, 'Haathi Mere Saathi' titled as Aranya in Telugu. In the movie, he will be seen as a 50-year-old jungle man and according to the reports, he has undergone a strict training to shed more than 30 kilos from his body.