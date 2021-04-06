Ramya Krishnan Gets Teary Eyed Watching Rekha's Performance In Indian Idol 12

Rekha stunned all and sundry with her fabulous performance on the music reality show, Indian Idol 2. She made a special appearance on the show on Sunday. Twitteratti is all praises for Rekha and is calling her Goddess and ageless diva. The video of Rekha's performance is going viral on all social media platforms. The hashtag #Rekha is trending on Twitter.

South Indian heroine, Ramya Krishnan took to her Instagram and shared the video with the caption, "My God my God!!!!!!!!!!!!...my Goddess!!! Rekha ji." In the video, Ramya could be seen getting emotional while watching Rekha's performance. Here is the post made by the 'Sivagami' of Tollywood.

On the professional front, Ramya Krishnan will be seen in the films, Liger and Republic. She will be seen as a politician in Republic while in Liger, the 'Baahubali' actress will be seen as the mother to Vijay Deverakonda, the male lead in the movie.

Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter and wrote, "Happy to see #Rekha, a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad? What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year? Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag #India." Here is the tweet.

See how Twitterati is singing praises for Rekha ji.

#Rekha True Love is always unconditional and never an embarrassment, Loved your energy in #indianidol pic.twitter.com/kSlSUIXO1E — aunali rupani (@ONENESSWEALTH) April 4, 2021

OMG ! Rekhaji❤️ She just lights up the screen ! Haven’t watched anything on telly for ages till last evening. Got stuck to the screen as my friend gushed about her and WOW ! She’s looking like a goddess - So talented, so real, yet an enigma #rekha #indianidol #Girlcrush #Legend pic.twitter.com/iEd67t7Dpc — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 4, 2021

Why is everyone surprised that cinema actress #Rekha could sing and dance, effortlessly, on #IndianIdol2021?! She is a trained singer and a classical dancer! Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, from no one lesser than Vempati Chinna Satyam! One of the most talented actresses around! pic.twitter.com/oD0Wz8sjiy — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) April 5, 2021