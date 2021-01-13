Ram's RED First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

Ram Pothineni has pinned his hopes on his forthcoming flick 'RED' is finally set to hit the big screen across the globe tomorrow. The film is directed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. RED is the remake of Tamil film, Thadam directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Pothineni back on screen. The film trailer and teaser were loved by one and all. Expectations are riding high on this film.

The tickets are selling like hotcakes in Telugu states. Based upon advance booking, trade pundits predict that Ram's RED is likely to fetch Rs 3 cr on opening day at the box office.

Ram last seen in 'Ismart Shankar' and the film turned out to be the biggest hit in his career. It was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Charmee Kaur. Keep watching this space for review and collections.