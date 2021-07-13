Ramesh Varma, Havish Production, Satyanarayana Koneru’s Rakshasudu 2 Announced

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’ crime thriller Rakshasudu directed by Ramesh Varma was a sensational hit. The director is presently directing Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in an action entertainer Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Varma announced his next project and also unveiled title poster of the same. The film is titled Rakshasudu 2 and it comes with a tagline Hold Your Breath. A sequel for Rakshasudu, the film’s shoot begins soon. A star hero will feature in the film and the name of the actor will be revealed soon.

Coming to the title poster, it looks creepier as a psychopath can be seen carrying a dead body on his shoulder and an ax in another hand. A deadly and bloody meat-chopper knife can be seen hanged with a chain.

The film is going to be a mind-blowing thriller with a different set-up. True to the title and the tagline, Rakshasudu 2 will be more thrilling and scarier than Rakshasudu.

The technical team that worked for Rakshasudu will be part of Rakshasudu 2 as well.

Satyanarayana Koneru of A Studios will produce the film on Havish Production, while Ghibran scores music. Venkat C Dileep will crank the camera.

Popular singer and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad’s brother Sagar and Srikanth Vissa provide dialogues for the film.

Ramesh Varma has also penned story and screenplay of the film for which action part will be supervised by Ram-Lakshman.