Ram Pothineni's The Warriorr Movie Review

After iSmart Shankar and Red, actor Ram Pothineni is back with his new movie - The Warrior starring Aadhi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. The film is directed by N. Lingusamy and hit the screens today.

Here's the review of Ram Pothineni's The Warriorr.

Plot: Satya(Ram Pothineni) is a doctor who hails from Hyderabad, gets posted in the city of Kurnool. Kurnool is in the grip of a gangster called Guru ( played byAadhi Pinisetty) and this includes shops, offices and even hospitals.

The suppliers of medicine and doctors in the hospital have to do whatever Guru says and he has control over the hospital operations. Predictably no one dares to talk to or against Guru. However, Satya tries to fight Guru but he can't due to the latter's might and power.

How does Satya return to take revenge against Guru and his cronies … What are the challenges Satya faces during the process of defeating Guru… How Satya returns as a police officer to take on the might of Guru, forms the gist of the story.

Performance: Ram Pothineni looks stylish and fresh in the film. Ram Pothineni has been doing the same kind of lover boy roles for a long time. There's nothing new that we already don’t know of with regards to Ram Pothineni's special skills in The Warriorr. Krithi Shetty shines in her role though she doesn’t get much screen space barring the 'Bullettu' song. Aadi Pinisetty after excelling as a villain in Allu Arjun’s Sarrianodu, gets into the skin of his character with ease and nails Guru's character. Brahmaji, Nadhiya, and the rest of the cast also pitch in with a decent performance in the film.

Plus Points:

Few scenes between Aadi Pinisetty and Ram Pothineni

Songs

Dialogues

Minus Points:

Predictable story

Outdated content

Verdict: The Warriorr is a one-time watch.

