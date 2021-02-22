Ram Pothineni's RED OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Actor Ram Pothineni starred 'RED' was released in last month during Sankranthi weekend. The film did pretty well at the box office. Though the film was dominated by Ravi Teja's KRACK but it was able to fetch good profits during a theatrical run at the ticket window. Latest we hear is the film is heading to OTT release.

Yes, what you read is right. Ram Pothineni's RED digital rights have been bagged by Sun Next. The film is all set to premiers on Netlfix and Sun Next on February 23rd which is not so long. The film will premiers on Sun Next from tomorrow onwards.

The film was directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies.