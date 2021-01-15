Ram Pothineni's RED Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz

Ram Pothineni's RED movie released in theatres on January 14th, 2021. Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film and bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. It is a Tamil film, Thadam directed by Magizh Thirumeni. A part from releasing in Telugu, RED is dubbed in seven languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film. Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma acted as Yamini and Deepika in the film respectively. Amrita Iyer is playing the role as Anandi. Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Sonia Agarwal, Pavitra Lokesh acted in the key roles in the movie. According to the reports, the movie got leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz.

Here are some of the reviews from Twitter.

Team had taken entire Film as it is but added few here & there Commercial elements unlike with Original to attract audience. An Okayish Drama Thriller with RAM's two man show, those who haven't watched the Original Can enjoy well!

#RedTheFilm - As We know this is

As We know this is an Official Remake of Tamizh Best Suspense Thriller Thadam. Ustaad Ram is a Main Attraction & Plus in Entire film, he did well but could be even more better, his characters establishment are weak.