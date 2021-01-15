Ram Pothineni's RED Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz
Ram Pothineni's RED movie released in theatres on January 14th, 2021. Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film and bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. It is a Tamil film, Thadam directed by Magizh Thirumeni. A part from releasing in Telugu, RED is dubbed in seven languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film. Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma acted as Yamini and Deepika in the film respectively. Amrita Iyer is playing the role as Anandi. Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Sonia Agarwal, Pavitra Lokesh acted in the key roles in the movie. According to the reports, the movie got leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz.
Here are some of the reviews from Twitter.
Team had taken entire Film as it is but added few here & there Commercial elements unlike with Original to attract audience 💯 #RedTheFilm #RAPO
VERDICT : An Okayish Drama Thriller with RAM's two man show 💯💥 , those who haven't watched the Original Can Njoy well ! #RedReview https://t.co/kJfmxO0Jx1 pic.twitter.com/aer4Qi2drR
— Sasi Kiran (@SasiKir54703134) January 14, 2021
#RedTheFilm - As We know this is
an Official Remake of Tamizh Best Suspense Thriller #Thadam 🤙🏻🔥
Ustaad @ramsayz is a Main Attraction & Plus in Entire film 🔥 , he did well but could be even more better 👍🏻 , his characters establishment are weak #RedMovie #RedReview (1/2) 👇 pic.twitter.com/g5IIeV3fHq
— Sasi Kiran (@SasiKir54703134) January 14, 2021
#RedTheFilm @Red_TheFilm
Ustaad @ramsayz mass performance 🔊🔥👌 many goosebumps scenes of @ramsayz is LEGIT! @DirKishoreOffl I'm very thankful to you Sir for showing our @ramsayz anna as #Aditya
Eesari Manta Mamuluga Ledhu 🔊🔥@Nivetha_Tweets fabulous performance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K2RCP5218E
— 𝙂𝙚𝙮𝙖 𝙎𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙧 (@Geyasagar1) January 14, 2021
USTAAD @ramsayz RAMPAGE on Sankranti Screens 🔥 #RedTheFilm A Complete Packaged Thriller. #KishoreTirumala's Refreshing narration while staying true to the original. #Manisharma mark BGM and songs. #RAPO Double IMPACT! Kills it right from the Beginning 🔥#RedMovie #REDreview pic.twitter.com/OwBmixiNqw
— Santhosh Ram (@SanthoshMavuri) January 14, 2021
@vennelakishore Loved your presence in this film brother 👌😍@ImMalvikaSharma fantastic performance as #Mahima @Actor_Amritha short time but more impact ❤️👌 #RedTheFilm #REDreview
— 𝙂𝙚𝙮𝙖 𝙎𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙧 (@Geyasagar1) January 14, 2021