Ram Pothineni Copies Allu Arjun Style, Netizens Go Crazy

Looks like Stylish star Allu Arjun could be a trendsetter in Tollywood. He might be paid heed to fashion in the lockdown. Recently, Allu Arjun made heads turn at the wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya. He wrote a white shirt with a printed flower on it, he looked extremely dapper and left everyone impressed with his fashion choice. Allu Arjun fans have shared that picture widely on all social media platforms.

Last night, it was Ram Pothineni has become the talk of the town nowadays. As you all know, it is because of his upcoming film 'RED'. He is not leaving any stone unturned to promote his movie to reach a wider audience. Last night, he shared a new photo with his fans where he looked handsome and suave.

Ram also wore a shirt which is similar to Allu Arjun where the former shirt is designed with a lion on his left. Allu Arjun fans and Netizens are trolling him badly on social media for copying Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor style. Some of them are making funny memes on Ram. If you don't believe us, take a look at them: