Ram Gopal Varma's Konda Film Launched in Warangal With RGV Pouring Liquor Over God

Controversial filmmaker RGV always manages to be in the headlines. He always makes noises-- be it during his movie launches or tweeting something controversies about current issues.

He often becomes the talk of the town. Ram Gopal Varma launched his new film 'Konda' at a temple in Warangal. He launched the film by pouring liquor on god to seek blessings.

RGV pouring liquor on god instead of milk has set tongues wagging on social media.

The movie is a biopic which revolves around the rebellion of the distressed sections against the feudal monarchy and the hegemony of the 1980s.

Check out the pictures: