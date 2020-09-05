Ram Gopal Varma To Release 'Disha Encounter' On Nov 26

Ram Gopal Varma who is an expert in making movies on real incidents has now come up with the announcement of his new movie. Titled DIsha Encounter, the movie is based on the rape and murder incident that shook the Hyderabad city last year.

RGV added few details about the film. "DISHA ENCOUNTER is a film made on the brutal gang rape, killing, and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad on NOVEMBER 26th 2019. The Film will release on NOVEMBER 26th 2020, anniversary of one of the most horrific crimes in India. DISHA gang rape and murder on NOVEMBER 26th 2019 shocked the whole country when 4 guys in a Lorry targeted a Scooty driving young woman and brutalised her crossing the upper limits in the crime history of India." he posted.

Ram Gopal Varma released the first look picture and wrote an interesting caption for the same. "Here is the 1st look film poster of DISHA ENCOUNTER made on the brutal gang rape, killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad on NOVEMBER 26th 2019. Teaser release SEPTEMBER 26th ..Film release NOVEMBER 26th 2020."

