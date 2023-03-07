Ram Charan's RC15 Teaser Date Out!

Ram Charan is currently in the USA to attend the Oscar Awards of 2023. The event will be held on March 12, 2023. The actor stalled the shoot of his upcoming film #RC15 to be able to stay in the US. The film is directed by Shankar.

The makers of RC15 are planning to announce the title and unleash the teaser of #RC15 on the occasion of Charan's birthday, which falls on March 27, 2023.

#RC15 is produced by Dil Raju. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in the film. The untitled film will be released sometime in 2024.