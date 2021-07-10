Charan's Look in Chiranjeevi's Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming flick ‘Acharya’ has been in the news since a long time. The film's teaser and poster received tremendous response from fans and critics.

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya which was supposed to release in ‘May’ was postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Ram Charan is going to make a guest appearance in Acharya.

Mega fans are disappointed over the film's release getting delayed. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the film. We don’t know when the makers are planning to release the film, but they have shared an update about the film.

The makers of the movie have unleashed Ram Charan’s new poster from the film. The poster also informs fans that Acharya is on the verge of completion.

Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady in the film. Rashmika is set to play the love interest of the Rangasthalam actor. The film is being produced by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Productions.